Penrhyn Morris dancers take to the heights of Snowdon

A Morris Dancing troupe took to new heights when they climbed Snowdon earlier this month to perform a routine at the summit.

The Penrhyn Fusions thought it would be a unique idea to walk 13 miles to the top of Snowdon to perform a routine and raise money for the troupe.

The 30 dancers have so far raised more than £1,200 and all donations will go towards purchasing new dresses and funding transport to and from their various competitions.

A spokesperson for the Penrhyn Fusions said: “We are a new troupe founded in 2016 and have received massive support from the community through sponsored walks and bag packing, etc.

“We are always looking for new members to join.”

Penrhyn Fusions compete every weekend throughout the season from March to October and practice weekly throughout the year.

For further information search for Penrhyn Fusions Morris Dancers on Facebook.