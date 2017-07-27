'Worst' cruelty witnessed as maggot-infested dog left to die in Pandy

A dog left to die at the side of a road was found collapsed with a large maggot-infested tumour on his back.

RSPCA inspector Jenny Anderton described it as ‘one of the worst cases of cruelty’ she has ever witnessed.

The small terrier-type male dog – who was unneutered and without a microchip – was found in a small pull-in to a farm gate on Plas Acton Road, next to the cemetery in Pandy, near Wrexham.

The dog had a large tumour on his back, which was infested with maggots. He was also visibly thin and barely had the strength to stand on his legs.

It is unclear exactly when the dog was dumped but he was found by distressed passers-by on Saturday.

Following an assessment at Rhosrobin veterinary practice, due to the extent of the maggot infestation – which had left flesh eaten through in several places – vets were left with no choice but to put the dog to sleep to prevent further suffering.

A bright green, distinctive towel was found wrapped around the dog, which it is hoped may offer a clue as to who dumped the dog.

RSPCA Cymru is urging anyone with any relevant information to contact the charity's inspectorate appeal line.

RSPCA inspector Jenny Anderton said: “This poor dog endured unimaginable suffering and looks to have been dumped to die at the side of a Pandy road.

“It’s unclear how long the dog had been left alone in this way for, but this is one of the worst cases of cruelty I’ve witnessed in this role.

“The members of public who found the dog were understandably very upset by their experience.

“Shockingly, the dog was found only a short distance from a local veterinary practice – so was carelessly dumped only yards from the place he really needed to be.

“The dog was found wrapped in a bright green towel, with distinctive markings. It was a green beach towel, with frayed edges, and a pink and blue square motif at either edge .

“If anyone can help the RSPCA by identifying the dog, or owner, or saw anything suspicious in the area, please contact our inspectorate appeal line immediately on 0300 123 8018. Calls are treated in confidence.”