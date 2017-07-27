Court grants order to remove gipsies from Buckley Common

An order has been granted to remove a group of travellers from Buckley Common.

Flintshire Council’s application for the order was heard at Wrexham Magistrates’ Coury today where it was deemed a suitable course of action.

Speaking on behalf of the authority, Louise Davies said the large group of about 20 vehicles had appeared on Buckley Common on July 18.

They had not sought prior permission from Flintshire Council to set up a camp on the land.

As per Welsh Government guidance, welfare checks were carried out and there were found to be no issues.

But it was decided not to tolerate the encampment due to various issues.

The group was given until 2pm on July 20 to vacate the land but they failed to do so.

Members of the travelling group were issued with a summons informing them of today’s court hearing but no-one attended on their behalf.

Ms Davies added: “Buckley Common is where people walk and we have received an awful lot of complaints regarding anti-social behaviour.”

Magistrates granted the removal order.