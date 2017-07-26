Motorist who led police on Wrexham high-speed chase had never passed his driving test

A MAN who drove a BMW at speeds of up to 70mph through a housing estate had never passed his driving test, a court heard.

Tyrone Edwards, 22, led police officers on a high-speed car chase for about six minutes as he sped along narrow roads on the Caia Park Estate on a Saturday afternoon.

Mold Crown Court heard

police officers had spotted Tyrone Edwards driving a silver BMW with blacked out windows at about 1.35pm on Saturday, June 24.

The defendant, of Clwyd Wen, Wrexham, tried to evade police before they activated their sirens and began a pursuit.

The court was shown video footage of the car chase, during which two other vehicles could be seen taking evasive action and a woman by the side of the road was visibly shocked at the speed the BMW was being driven.

Tyrone Edwards sped around a roundabout and onto a dual carriageway as he drove towards Borras, before stopping in a

cul-de-sac and running off with officers following him.

Officers found £500 in cash from the vehicle and after arrest Tyrone Edwards admitted it was him driving.

In interview he said he had “panicked ” because he was disqualified and the car belonged to a friend who had lent it to him.

The defendant added he had never passed his driving test.

Sion ap Mihangel, prosecuting, said the defendant, who pleaded guilty to four charges of dangerous driving, failing to

stop, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance, became “slightly tearful” at this point and said: “I should have stopped.”

Robert Edwards, defending, said his client had “no excuse for this manner of driving.”

He said Tyrone Edwards had served a long term in prison before being released in August 2016.

“He has let himself and the probation service down,” said Mr Edwards.

“I’ve not seen such an impressive pre-sentence report before and he is clearly an asset to the probation service.

“He has funded himself through a construction industry course and he is tested for drugs every Monday morning and always tests negative.”

Mr Edwards added that Tyrone Edwards was beginning an electrician’s course in September and urged Judge Niclas Parry to consider other options away from custody.

Judge Parry said: “This was a shocking piece of driving and there were at least four occasions when you could have hit a person.

“It was frightening and was summed up by the expression on that lady who couldn’t believe what she was seeing.”

After highlighting the defendant’s poor record and that he was on licence following his previous prison term, Judge Parry praised him for his “exceptional progress.”

“It has a long time since I’ve seen just how much lives can change,” he said. “But should I take a chance on you?”

Tyrone Edwards was handed a

14-month sentence suspended for two years, disqualified for driving for three years and ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work – the maximum which can be imposed.

Judge Parry added the £500 in cash seized by police officers should go towards costs.