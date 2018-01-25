Tributes keep flooding for 'remarkable' stalwart who supported elderly people in Wrexham

FURTHER tributes have been paid to a ‘remarkable stalwart’ who dedicated her life to helping lonely and vulnerable people across Wrexham.

The Leader reported earlier this week that Mary Freeman Parry BEM – former secretary of Wrexham Care Association – died peacefully on January 14 at Chirk Court in Maes y Waun, Chirk, at the age of 92.

Wrexham Care Association has told the Leader how Mrs Parry came to take up the role and how she worked tirelessly to support her clients.

A spokesman for the association said: “Mrs Parry was born in Liverpool and was a lecturer in languages at the university. She moved to Wrexham with her husband in 1974.

“At that time the miners were on strike and many elderly people were at risk of poor health and hypothermia due to a shortage of coal. With their experience of voluntary organisations in Liverpool they started a visiting and befriending service and in time founded the Wrexham Care Association in 1975.

“On Mr Parry’s death in 2003, Mrs Parry took over the organisation of the association.

“Mrs Parry received referrals of socially isolated people from many agencies and visited them to assess their needs.

“She interviewed all prospective volunteers she had obtained through AVOW and various other organisations, selected suitable clients for them to visit and personally introduced them to ensure the arrangement was satisfactory from both sides.

“She was secretary of the care association and provided us with a detailed and entertaining analysis of information passed back to her and problems which had occurred, whilst preserving anonymity.

“Her Christian philosophy was that the reasons people were lonely must not influence assessing their need for befriending.

“She was awarded the British Empire Medal in 2016, as had her husband previously.

“She was a truly remarkable and inspiring person of indefatigable energy and drive and has done so much for innumerable lonely and vulnerable people in the Wrexham area.

“What stood out was her dogged determination to continue to provide the service which she was so dedicated to.”

A spokesman for Wrexham Council’s adult social care department said: “A stalwart within older people’s services, Mrs Parry will be sadly missed by all within Adult Social Care who were fortunate enough to work with her.

“Mrs Parry was dedicated to improving the lives of older people in Wrexham, by providing much needed befriending support to those who were isolated or alone.

“Mrs Parry’s ingenuity in delivering what was often a free service to so many is to be commended and is something which we could all learn so much from. It is with fondness and warmest regards that we pay our respects to this remarkable lady.”