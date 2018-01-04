12-metre telecoms pole approved in Wrexham community despite 'health concerns'

Plans to install a 12-metre telecoms pole in a Wrexham community was narrowly granted – despite concerns from a councillor over its impact on health and visual amenity.

EE Ltd applied to Wrexham Council for permission to install the 12m pole on a footpath near the junction of Plas Gwyn, Borras Road, Wrexham.

At Tuesday’s planning committee meeting, planning control officer David Williams said it was needed to ensure continued signal coverage in the area following the removal of the telecoms equipment on Wrexham Police Station, which is to be demolished.

He said: “We refused an application here last year for a 15m e mast – this has been reduced to 12m.

“It is away from residential properties and in the green open area adjacent to the highway. We’re looking at a wood effect structure and painted brown to resemble a telegraph post, which we think will help assimilate it into the street scene.”

But Paul Jones, councillor for Maesydre, told the meeting he had big concerns over the proposed mast.

He said: “I’ve tried to be open minded about this because I recognise the need to provide telecommunications in Wrexham.

“Even though it is an open area it is a green space where children congregate and play. This is a significant piece of telecoms equipment which is smack bang in the heart of this community.

“It will be visually obtrusive and will have a significant impact on the streetscene in that area.

“That space between the shops and Plas Gwyn is where people come back and forwards. They’re going to be faced with this every single day.

“It is almost treating the people who live in that area, dare I say it, with a bit of contempt. I think we should be doing better than that.”

Cllr Jones also said he had concerns over the impact the development could have on health, adding: “I recognise the emissions is not a material consideration but it is a consideration because people don’t know the impact of these emissions long term.

“Rhosnesni Secondary School is 475m away from this mast. I have concerns about the emissions and the long term effect on children.”

Mr Williams responded: “As far as the health issues are concerned there is a tried and tested formula which they have completed, which refers to public exposure guidelines.

“There is a need to include a declaration of conformity with the guidelines and, once they do that, the health aspects aren’t something we should give any weight to.

“It comes down to the visual impact. I’m not dismissing the fact there will be a visual impact there – it is inevitable.

“The way I’m looking at it is that there is already a presence of tall slender structures in the vicinity. As a planning committee we have granted masts of up to 15m and higher in urban areas.”

Cllr Jones proposed the plans be refused, which was seconded.

But when put to the vote, six councillors supported refusal and six supported approval.

Committee chairman Cllr Michael Morris cast the deciding vote – opting to follow officer recommendations to grant prior approval for the development.