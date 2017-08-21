Betsi Cadwaladr healthcare staff award scheme is relaunched in North Wales

Healthcare staff who go the extra mile to contribute to outstanding care across North Wales are being celebrated as part of a relaunched awards ceremony.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has opened nominations for its Seren Betsi Star award, a monthly prize open to any Health Board employee.

Staff and members of the public can nominate any Health Board member of staff for the award, with a panel of colleagues selecting the winner each month.

Past winners of the award, which was run on a trial basis earlier this year, include a speech therapist who introduced an innovative way of supporting young people with difficulties eating, and a hospital discharge team working tirelessly to help stroke patients.

Award winners will be presented with a trophy and certificate, as well as a sew-on badge for their work uniform identifying them as a Seren Betsi Star award winner.

Gary Doherty, chief executive of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said: “We want people across North Wales to help us celebrate the best of Betsi.

“We want to celebrate staff who have demonstrated outstanding care and really represent our values of putting patients first, working together, finding innovative ways of caring for our patients and communicating in an open and honest way.

“We trialled the awards at the start of the year and they went down really well. We heard some fantastic examples of teams and individuals going above and beyond to deliver excellent care.

“Now we want to hear from fellow colleagues and members of the public about staff who should be highlighted as an example to everyone.”

The Stroke Early Supported Discharge Team at Glan Clwyd Hospital were the first recipients of the relaunched awards in December 2016, having been nominated for their efforts to help get patients who have had a stroke back safely into their own homes.

Star podiatrist Amanda Rossell Smith, who works from Ysbyty Alltwen in Tremadog, was recognised in January for her work developing and improving services in Gwynedd.

And Speech Therapist Fiona Luff, who works from Colwyn Bay Hospital, completed the first trio of Seren Betsi Star winners for her work developing a colour-coded system to alert Conwy and Denbighshire schools to pupils at risk of choking during meal times.

l To nominate a member of staff or one of our teams for an award, visit http://ow.ly/WeRD30el6OC

and follow the guidance on how to submit a nomination.