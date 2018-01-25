IS this what Wales C could look like for March's clash with their English counterparts?

WALES C football is back and manager Mark Jones has the enviable task of selecting a squad to tackle counterparts England at Jenner Park on March 20.

The squad will be made up of players currently plying their trade in the Welsh pyramid with the focus expected to be on those representing top-flight teams.

Jones will be trusted with naming a 23-man squad for the clash in Barry, and here is what the starting XI might look like in just under two months time.

England C will consist of players battling it out in the National League or below and will pose a real challenge for the new-look Welsh outfit.

Opting to go with a 3-5-2 system, or as it could turn out, a 5-3-2, this is a taste of the players available for selection.

1. ASHLEY MORRIS (Bala Town) – The fact he travels from the south to Bala shows how highly thought of he is. A shot-stopper with Europa League experience who has won the Welsh Cup. Is there a realistic alternative?

2. SIMON SPENDER (TNS) – Spends every weekend attacking from right-back, so the wing-back role should suit him. Defensive cover takes pressure off and provides plenty of attacking threat from the right. Just about keeps out some younger challengers.

3. JORDAN EVANS (Bala Town) – Colin Caton has done very well to get him to Maes Tegid. Went from Fulham to Bala via Wrexham and will be helped by the exposure. Has a lovely left-foot and the skillset to attack and defend without it impacting on his performance.

4. MIKE PEARSON (Connah’s Quay Nomads) – A Rolls-Royce of a central defender. Calm, composed and excellent on the ball. Has played for Wales semi-professional side and it would be a huge surprise if he wasn’t picked for the England game.

5. NATHAN PEATE (Cefn Druids) – The fact that his manager Huw Griffiths has said the 26-year-old could play in any Welsh Premier League side is good enough for me. Not the tallest but makes the most of what he has in both boxes.

6. CONNELL RAWLINSON (TNS) – The former Chester youngster provides some physical presence in the back three. Has played a key part in continuing Saints’ success at the top end of the table with the impressive Steve Saunders watching from the bench this season.

7. JAMES OWEN (Connah’s Quay Nomads) – A defensive shield. Covers every blade of grass with his all-action never-say-die attitude. Does the dirty work and allows others to play. Better on the ball than many people give him credit for as well.

8. DANNY GOSSETT (Bangor City) – Has real quality. Often overshadowed last season by the eye catching displays of Henry Jones, but has stepped out of the shadows to become an integral part of what the Citizens have done.

9. CHRIS VENABLES (Bala Town) – Allowed the freedom to operate just off the front two with plenty of team mates to do the donkey work. Knows where the goal is, even when he’s not at the top of his game. All of the league wanted to sign him when he left Aberystwyth Town, which says it all.

10. ADAM ROSCROW (Cardiff Met) – Nine goals in 14 matches this season. Has a quarter of his team’s league goals this term, despite missing eight matches. A focal point for the student side and a real handful for opposition defences.

11. KAYNE MCLAGGON (Barry Town United) – Has half of his side’s league goals. McLaggan has pace and power and having struck 10 times this term, he knows where the goal is, which is no surprise for someone who has scored in the Championship for Southampton.

There are plenty of spaces to fill in the squad and the likes of Kai Edwards, Marc Williams, Aeron Edwards, Steve Thomas and Nathan Craig would all surely come into consideration.

Kai Edwards, impressive with TNS and now Connah’s Quay, can do a variety of jobs defensively, while Williams provides perfect cover for Venables just off the strike duo and Aeron Edwards adds competition to the midfield and a winning mentality.

Thomas and Craig would be picked from the Cymru Alliance. There is plenty of talent in the second-tier and the duo are just two of those opting to stay loyal to clubs rather than step up.

Caernarfon’s Craig has Football League experience, while Holywell ace Thomas was the Cymru Alliance player of the season for 2016/17.