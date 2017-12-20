Cefn Druids ace Alec Mudimu could swap Welsh Premer League for Football League

ALEC MUDIMU could be set for a meteoric rise from Welsh Premier League to Football League after catching the eye for Cefn Druids.

The midfielder spent the best part of a week training with League One outfit Fleetwood Town earlier this month after starring in the Ancients’ engine room since joining the club in the summer.

And with other Football League teams showing an interest in the 22-year-old, Druids could lose one of their star players in January.

Mudimu was one of seven players to sign a deal with Druids for the 2018/19 season last month, but boss Huw Griffiths would not stand in the Zimbabwean’s way of progressing to full time football.

“Alec was with Fleetwood from Sunday to Thursday and they liked what they saw,” said Griffiths, who will be hoping to use any money generated from the sale of Mudimu to strengthen his squad.

“They have declared an interest in Alec and they will monitor him in the next couple of games.

“Alec has interest from elsewhere, not just Fleetwood, and it will be about making sure any move is in Alec’s best interests.

“He’s a lovely lad. He’s been brilliant for us and he absolutely loved his trial with Fleetwood.

“He’s had a taste of Football League life with Fleetwood and we will just have to see what happens.”

Should Mudimu make the switch from Druids to the Football League then he will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Rhys Healey and Scott Quigley.

Healey is currently plying his trade for Cardiff City after switching from Connah’s Quay Nomads, while Quigley swapped The New Saints for Blackpool earlier this season.

Druids picked up another three points in a 2- 1win at Prestatyn Town last night. Zy Edwards put the hosts ahead but James Davies levelled and Naim Arsan hit the winner 11 minutes from time.

Jamie Mullan, Ryan Brobbel and Jon Routledge helped champions TNS to a 3-0 victory at home to Connah’s Quay Nomads last night.

It was always going to be a tall order for Andy Morrison’s men at Park Hall and Nomads couldn’t spring a surprise at the league leaders.

There is one top-flight fixture tonight as Llandudno entertain Cardiff Met live on Facebook.

Both teams go into the clash on the back of 2-1 defeats with Llandudno losing at Newtown last Thursday and Cardiff Met beaten by visiting Bala.