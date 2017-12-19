Huw Griffiths warns Cefn Druids to beware "wounded animal" Prestatyn

HUW GRIFFITHS has warned Cefn Druids to beware “wounded animal” Prestatyn Town when the two go toe-to-toe tonight.

Griffiths, still ‘upset’ about having to take the Ancients to Bastion Gardens this evening on the back of Saturday night’s clash with Bangor and ahead of Friday’s trip to Bala, knows vital points are at stake in the hastily rearranged match at Prestatyn.

But, with 30 points often enough to qualify for the top six, and with Druids occupying the final place inside the top half on 23, Griffiths knows that there is still work to be done.

And Griffiths isn’t taking an away win at Prestatyn for granted, even after Neil Gibson’s men were thumped 7-1 at Aberystwyth Town on Saturday.

“It is a big game, a tough game,” said Griffiths. “Prestatyn will be a wounded animal after their result against Aberystwyth.

“Prestatyn will also be able to change their team. They had a few suspensions on Saturday, so they will be able to make three, four or five changes and field a much fresher team.

“They will be able to field a team with changes, while we are playing our second game of three in the space of six days.

“Prestatyn will fancy their chances of winning as well. They will see Cefn Druids as a team that is of a similar ability to them and they are at home.”

While Druids lost 2-0 at home to Bangor, Gibson’s Prestatyn were thrashed at Aber, although Griffiths wasn’t totally surprised.

“Aberystwyth are paying big money to a good squad of players,” said Griffiths. “Nev Powell is an experienced manager and after a tricky few weeks he’s got the right blend.

“There are quality players at Aberystwyth who can hurt you, you’ve only got to look at the forward line they’ve got.

“Aberystwyth would be my outside tip for the top six looking at their fixtures.”

What of Druids’ prospects of defying the odds and securing a place amongst the top-flight’s elite when the league splits early next year?

“I would have taken four points from this week and that’s still achievable,” added Griffiths, who has central defender Nathan Peate back from suspension tonight.

Connah’s Quay Nomads go into their top of the table clash with The New Saints on the back of a 5-1 beating of Aberystwyth.

Nomads make their way to Park Hall tonight after the fixture fell foul to the wintry weather last Friday.

And boss Andy Morrison is relishing the clash, saying: “We head to TNS on the back of a great result and performance last time out against a very dangerous Aberystwyth Town team.

“I was happy with everyone, but especially pleased with Mike Wilde, who along with his two goals gave a complete number nine performance.”

Wilde’s performance came on the back of a frustrating Welsh Cup clash against Cwmbran Celtic.

Morrison continued: “The two goals Mike scored were great headers, but weren’t a patch on the header he ‘scored’ against Cwmbran Celtic the Saturday before in the Welsh Cup.

“I have to commend his mental strength, because to have that goal disallowed and then having salt rubbed in the wounds by being booked was staggering.

“I wouldn’t have blamed him if he had asked to be substituted and jumped in his car and gone home!”

Wingers Nathan Woolfe and Ryan Wignall may return for Nomads.