Cefn Druids boss Huw Griffiths hails club's volunteers after Bangor City clash beats the wintry weather

HUW GRIFFITHS saluted the army of volunteers who spent hours clearing The Rock ahead of Cefn Druids’ 2-0 defeat to Bangor City.

Boss Griffiths and coach Jason Starkey spent two hours shovelling snow off the playing surface with just the light of a phone on Friday night, before a 30-strong group spent Saturday morning and part of the afternoon getting The Rock ready for action.

Their hard work went without reward as Kevin Nicholson’s Bangor grabbed the three points through goals from Dean Rittenberg and Luke Wall, but Griffiths was still proud of the spirit shown.

“It was unreal,” said Griffiths. “Every single person who came down did brilliantly to get the game on.

“There were 32 or 33 people all working from 8am on Saturday morning for five or six hours to get the game on and they deserve a massive thank you.

“I spoke with Kev after the game and he also said he would like to thank everyone for getting the game on, which was great to hear.”

On the game itself, Griffiths, who saw Druids win 1-0 at Nantporth earlier in the season, accepted that the better team won.

“Bangor were better than us,” he said. “I’ve got no complaints with the result.

“Bangor have got quality all over the pitch and they are a better team than us.

“We did OK early on and could have gone 1-0 up, but we didn’t and they were able to get two goals.

“But if someone had said that we would take three points from six against Bangor at the start of the season I would have taken it.”

Opposite number Nicholson was pleased to have taken three points, which moved Bangor to within a point of leaders The New Saints, who saw their game against Connah’s Quay Nomads postponed.

“We are absolutely delighted with that,” he said. “Two goals are enough when you keep a cleansheet, one is enough when you keep a cleansheet, which we are delighted with.

“It’s a really big three points for us.”

Druids are back in action tomorrow as they head to Prestatyn, who were thumped 7-1 at Aberystwyth Town on Saturday.

After a goalless opening half an hour the game burst into life as Nev Powell’s men netted four times before the break through Ashley Young, John McKenna, Malcolm Melvin and Joe Phillips.

Noah Edwards reduced the deficit soon after the restart, but Aberystwyth were able to find the net another three times through Ryan Wade, Declan Walker and Craig Hobson to run out commanding victors.

Bala Town left it late as they recorded an impressive 2-1 win at Cardiff Met.

Mike Hayes gave Bala a 55th minute lead, but that lasted only a few moments as Eliot Evans levelled for the hosts.

Three minutes into stoppage time Chris Venables was the Bala hero as he curled home the winner.

Bala assistant boss Steve Fisher hailed an impressive three points, saying: “It’s an absolutely great result. The lads have given everything.”

Carmarthen’s miserable season continued as they lost 2-1 at home to Barry Town.

Macauley Southern and Kayne McLaggan scored for Barry, before Liam Griffiths set up a tense finish with a late goal for the Old Gold, who had Lee Surman sent-off.

Barry boss Gavin Chesterfield was pleased with the win, tweeting: “Delighted to get the three points. Good performance all round by the players and staff.

“Awesome travelling support as always, thank you.”

The first game of the weekend saw Newtown keep their top six hopes alive with a 2-1 home win over Llandudno.

Luke Boundford and Joe Kenton scored either side of Shaun Cavanagh’s equaliser to hand Newtown an important three points.

Nomads’ trip to The New Saints, meanwhile, has been rearranged for tomorrow evening.

The original clash was postponed due to snow with league secretary Gwyn Derfel quickly rescheduling it.

Derfel said: “If the snow hasn’t cleared by Monday we will ensure that a pitch inspection takes place, but the forecast looks promising.”