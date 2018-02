A woman's death at home is being treated as unexplained.

A 47-year-old woman was found dead at home at an address on Aston Hill, Ewloe, shortly after 5am on Sunday.

A 47-year-old man has been assisting North Wales Police with their enquiries and nobody else is being sought in connection with the death.

DI Gary Kelly said the family of the woman and the coroner have been informed and officers are continuing to investigate.