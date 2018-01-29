Making the most of green space in Connah's Quay with £650,000 Our Back Yard project

A LOTTERY-backed project supporting the creation of green space has been launched.

Our Back Yard, the Big Lottery Funded Create Your Space programme was officially launched on Friday at Connah’s Quay Town Council.

The programme will bring nearly £650,000 of funding to Connah’s Quay over the next five years.

The Big Lottery Create Your Space fund has now moved into its foundation phase as the first six programmes start up.

Video and pictures by Rick Matthews

This funding supports communities to make better use of their open and green spaces.

Following the initial consultation about the programme many people in Connah’s Quay helped to develop the Our Back Yard proposal which will make the most of the many open spaces, both large and small, in and around the town.

At the launch, the programme and the Our Back Yard team were introduced and the steering group members finalised.

To celebrate, the Our Back Yard steeting group cut a specially designed cake to mark the occasion.

Karen Balmer, chief executive, said: “At the launch today we shared our vision for the Our Back Yard project, which is that local green spaces in Connah’s Quay will be enhanced and one, in Golftyn Park, will over time be transformed.

”Our Back Yard is a community led development project that provides new opportunities for the communty to learn practical environmental skills, is accessible for all and has a strong sense of pride in the natural and historical environment and local heritage of Connah’s Quay.”

Connah’s Quay Golftyn county councillor Paul Shotton said: “I’m very pleased we have been given this funding.”

Later on in February there will be a community event in the town to kick start the project with green activities for young and old.

Further information can be found at www.groundworknorthwales.org.uk/in-action/current-projects/our-back-yard.aspx

The Create Your Space programme is funded by National Lottery Funds and Dormant Accounts, delivered by the Big Lottery Funding partnership with the Welsh Government.