Council objects to more pitches for travellers at Flint site

Councillors have objected to plans to add more pitches onto a travellers site.

An application has been made to extend the land on Huntley’s Yard travellers site, Chester Road, in Flint.

Full planning permission has been requested to change the use of the existing coach yard to enlarge the current gipsy and traveller site with 15 more caravan pitches for “residential purposes.”

Plans to form these pitches were submitted along with plans to build a dormer bungalow which would act as the manager’s bungalow of residence, replacing two pitches on the existing site.

The application was unanimously objected to by Flint Town Council members on the grounds that it would be a departure from the town’s development plan.

The council added that intensive development of the site leads to concerns of both highway and infastructure capacity and safety.

A final decision on the proposals will be made by Flintshire Council’s planning committee at a later date.