Start of year heralding a 'positive note' for Buckley

POSITIVE changes are on the way for a town centre.

In a report to the town council ahead of their meeting tomorrow night Buckley’s town centre manager Andy White says 2017 finished on a “positive note”, helped by free parking throughout December.

He said: “Key traders such as Gary Ames – Greeting Cards, Phil Jones – Bistre Meats, Iceland and Aldi all had their trading figures up on last year.

”Comments were made to certain councillors and also on social media that the car park was only full during December due to people leaving their cars there all day.

”Therefore, I monitored the car park after these claims were made and it appeared that a maximum of nine cars on average were left for four hours or more, so this would suggest the public were visiting the town.”

He added: “Although January tends to be a long slow month with traders, the comments are positive with new additions to the town such as Dragon Travel and the anticipated opening of Home Bargains in early February.

”Work is well under way , as promised by the owners of the shopping centre, to the old NatWest bank with a potential new tenant already showing interest.

”I have negotiated with the letting agent of the shopping centre for more Christmas decorations to enhance the town for Christmas 2018, with an agreed figure of £1,500.

“These have been purchased already and I hope to ‘marry’ the shopping centre to the town centre with further illuminations.”

Mr White added that vandals had struck at the town centre before Christmas, damaging the chalet which had to be removed.

He added: “The original idea for the chalet came about with the need of a Santa’s grotto four years ago.

”Permission was granted to leave the chalet in situ for use as a focal point throughout the year.

”The interest shown in the chalet, with the small hire charge levied, resulted in many organisations booking it for day or weekend exhibitions and it paid for itself many times over.”

But Mr White added that another positive was the new permanent defibrillator which has been

installed at Hawkesbury Community Centre.