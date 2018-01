Police are searching for a missing man last seen in Flintshire.

Stephen Austyn Atkins, 20, was last seen leaving the Travelodge Chester Northop Hall hotel on the A55 on Christmas Eve, according to North Wales Police.

He has numerous links throughout North Wales, but it is believed he was intending to travel to the Midlands.

Anyone with information relating to Stephen's whereabouts is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference 19619.