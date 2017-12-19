Broken plastic sleds abandoned in Flintshire snow spark safety fears

Updated all day, every day: www.leaderlive.co.uk

Sledgers who abandoned trashed plastic sleds with sharp edges in the snow have been slammed by a man who spent hours clearing them up.

An online post showed a pile of broken sledges in a field near Loggerheads Country Park.

It has raised fears the community could lose out if the owner of the field decides to close it to the public.

“We found the broken pieces for at least nine or ten sledges,” the man said.

“They’d clearly been used, and then discarded.

It’s a real shame, we have three little boys aged five, eight and 11 and with the pieces of sledge being really sharp the risk of injury was quite high.

“The state of the field too would have been awful. I dont know who the landowner/farmer is for that field but it would be a real shame if it was closed off to the public in future.”

Other social media users also bemoaned the abandoning of the sledges.

One wrote: “Well done for clearing up. Over five years ago the farmer actually stopped people sledding due to a little girl broke her arm plus because of all the rubbish left behind.

“I used to live in the house next door to the field and a lot of people did take their rubbish with them to be fair but unfortunately this happens every year

Another wrote: “They break the fences down climbing over them, leave rubbish and broken sledges all over the land, cause chaos with their dangerous abandoned ‘parked’ cars and don’t give a backwards glance on their way home.

“It’s a nightmare and there’s very little thought given to those that cherish the area and live here in all weathers. Well done.”