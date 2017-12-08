Snow leads to Holywell Christmas celebrations being postponed

Plans to bring Christmas cheer into a Flintshire high street have been postponed due to severe snowfall at the weekend.

Holywell Town Council have decided to hold their festive street market, antiques fair and land train excursion at a later date due to unforeseen weather conditions.

On Saturday, December 9, residents were set to browse the 30 various Christmas stalls, live entertainment from local musicians, and Santa’s float, as a marker of the festive period coming to town.

A council spokesman said: “Due to the inclement weather conditions it has been decided to postpone tomorrows event in the town.

“This is disappointing but we do have to be sensible with the current and forecasted conditions. We will rearrange at a later date.”

Greenfield Land Train was also rearing to make its debut trip between the Heritage Centre in Greenfield and Tesco Holywell, carrying passengers for £1 each way and even dogs too.

Despite this weekend’s chill, councillors are determined to bring some Christmas warmth to Holywell High Street and discussions are taking place to hold the festive fair at a later date.

An evening peripatetic music students have been working towards for months has also been cancelled due to severe weather conditions.

Flintshire Music Service annual Christmas concert was to be held on Friday, December 8 at St Mary’s Church, in Mold, the acoustics at which have been known to complement musical renditions beautifully.

The concert traditionally showcases the work and efforts of Flintshire’s senior choir, the senior string orchestra, the senior windband and north Wales’s Four Counties choir.

This morning (Friday), the council announced: “Due to school closures and the forecast of further heavy snow, we have taken the unprecedented decision to cancel the concert. Flintshire Music Service apologises for any inconvenience caused.”