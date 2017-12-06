Elves are ‘Scout and about’ helping Santa on his float in Flintshire

Young members of a Flintshire scout group transformed into elves as they helped Santa on his float around the village.

Penyffordd Scout group spent their weekend with Father Christmas as they brought festive cheer to the people of Penyffordd, Penymynydd and Drury.

Donations were made and the jolly gang managed to raise £2,000 which will help towards providing amazing adventurous activities to over 80 young people within the scout community.

Volunteers, villages and Santa himself were over the moon with this amount – the most they’ve ever raised on their annual fundraiser.

Steve Love, Explorer Scout leader said: “The money raised on this years float has exceeded all expectations and so on behalf of the group I would like to extend a huge thank you to the residents of Penyffordd, Penymynydd and Drury for their continued support.

“For us, the float is about much more than just raising funds – it’s about spreading some Christmas cheer to the area and bringing the community together. Seeing the excitement on the kids – and adults’ – faces as Father Christmas arrives down their street on his sleigh is just magical and it’s definitely the reason we work so hard to keep this tradition going every year.”

Penyffordd is n extremely active Scout group and provide a variety of activities to children from the age of six to 17.

Over the past year they have kayaked, abseiled, attended an international camp with over 6,000 participants, and even took part in their very own ‘I’m a Scout get me out of here’ with children having to brave bush tucker trials, one of which even included 20 snakes.

Organisers thank the whole community for their support as they said: “Without fundraisers like the Christmas float, Penyffordd Scouts wouldn’t be able to continue to provide such a varied program.”