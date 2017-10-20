Graveyard memorials at Flintshire church deemed unsafe as owners are urged to come forward

Memorials at a graveyard have been deemed unsafe.

Wardens at St Mary's Church in Treuddyn, near Mold, have called upon owners of memorials in the graveyards to come forward.

Following the annual inspection of gravestones at St Mary’s, it was found that some have become unsafe.

These have been identified with yellow and black tape.

Gravestones are the property of the families that erected them and they have the primary responsibility for their care to ensure they are safe.

If there are no living relatives that can be identified, the gravestones will be made safe by laying them on the ground.

Any queries should be directed to the church wardens before November 19.

Contact Paul Dendy on 01352 770815 or Susan Hellen on 01352 771876.