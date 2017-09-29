Flint Olympic heroe Jade Jones features in counter terrorism message to children

A Welsh icon is using her status as an Olympic athlete to send out a crucial message to children and teenagers.

Jade Jones, double Olympic gold medallist and Tae Kwon Do champion appeared in a celebrity-studded video campaign featuring adventurer Bear Grylls and England striker Jamie Vardy,

The video was launched today and hopes to be supported across policing and government, with the hope that Run, Hide, Tell will eventually make up part of the Personal Social Health Economic curriculum at schools and colleges.

The short yet effective black and white video carries a plain and simple message in the wake of the five recent terror attacks across the UK.

Flintshire athlete Jade says: “I’ve trained in Tae Kwon Do for 16 years... but I’d still run.”

The martial artist is the only female star amongst line up – who would all run and hide if caught up in a terrorist incident.

All are famous for their up-at-’em style but understand there’s no use being a dead hero.

Nature man Grylls has climbed to the summit of Everest, military specialist Ant Middlteon has been in the Paras, the Royal Marines, and the Special Forces, rugby legend James Haskall has felled som “big units” with his fearless tackling and Jamie Vardy has reached the top the hard way.

‘Our Jade’ is part of a national campaign to urge anyone facing a potential or ongoing terror attack to follow the three steps: Run, hide, tell.

Jade says that although “attacks are rare,” she supports the campaign which encourages people to leave the scene, and resist the temptation to film the footage on their mobile phones, which could lead to danger.

Lucy D’Orsi, protective security Deputy Assistant Commissioner, said: “Our research showed that many young people think filming would be a good thing to provide evidence for police.

“We must get them to understand that the priority must be their safety.

“But the atrocities in London and Manchester have sadly resulted in some of the youngest victims of terror this country has ever seen.

“If we are able to teach children to act in a way which could save their lives, it’s our responsibility to do so.”

Jade is a part of the first counter-terrorism message which is designed to teach 11-16 year olds how to act in the unlikely event they are caught in a gun or knife attack.

Kids will be taught to RUN if they are able to, HIDE if they are not, and TELL police of the threat only when it is safe to do so. They will also be advised to warn others about an on-going threat, and crucially told NOT to stop and use their mobiles phones until safely away from danger.

John Cameron, head of NSPCC Helplines, said: “Since April, Childline has already received more than 300 contacts from young people anxious about terrorism. We know it’s a child welfare issue impacting on their emotional wellbeing.

“Adults can help a child by listening to their worries, reassuring them these events are rare, and teaching them to Run, Hide, and Tell.”

This will be followed in October by a second, longer, video, designed to explain the ‘Run, Hide, Tell’ messaging, and also teach children how to spot and report suspicious behavior or suspicious items.