Long serving councillor to be laid to rest next week

Funeral arrangements for a stalwart councillor have been confirmed.

Flintshire Council member Ron Hampson, died last week at the age of 79 after a short battle with cancer.

Cllr Hampson was a Buckley town councillor for 27 years and a former town mayor.

He is survived by his wife Rita,

son Stephen, 47, and daughter Michelle, 42.

He will be laid to rest on Saturday at 11am in a service at Bistre Emmanuel Parish Church, a short distance from his home on Melbourne Road.

This will be followed by burial in the churchyard.

Only family flowers will be accepted, but donations can be made to Mold and Buckley Contact Club – an organisation supporting young people with learning difficulties.

Paying tribute, Mrs Hampson said her husband of almost 50 years had “battled for people” and himself in his final weeks.

She said Cllr Hampson had planned to spend five more years as a councillor after retaining his seat during the local elections in May.

“It came quicker than we expected. We thought he would pull through,” she said. “He was planning ahead and kept on with the council.

“Being a councillor was his pride

and joy.

“Ron wasn’t one to complain and showed his bravery right until the end, I’m astonished how he got through it.

“It doesn’t seem like it has happened and he was a very kind, caring man – the love of my life.”

Flintshire Council leader Cllr Aaron Shotton paid tribute to his Labour colleague and a “stalwart” of County Hall.

He said: “Ron was one of the most dedicated community leaders I have had the pleasure of serving with.

“He gave more than 25 years of service to his town at both district and county council level.

“He was passionate about social justice, specialising in housing issues.

“Ron was also a true stalwart of the Alyn and Deeside Labour Party, an irreplaceable campaigner who will be much missed by all his colleagues.”