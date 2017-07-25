Castle and village tours return to Caergwrle with humour and street drama

The guided tours of Caergwrle Castle and the village are to return for a second year.

Cllr Dave Healey will this year be joined by his grandaughter Sophie Pritchard, aged 10, in giving the tours during August.

The tours will be a development on guided tours which took place last year as part of the Heritage Lottery Funded Caergwrle Sense of Place Project.

The tours aim to raise the profile of the village of Caergwrle.

They proved to be very popular and helped to raise funds of £175 that were put towards Hope Community Library.

Although the tours are free, donations are “highly appreciated” and this year any funds raised will go towards the Heritage and Conservation society which bids for community events to take place.

The guided tours will take place on Wednesdays, August 9, 16 and 30.

The tour will depart from Honey’s Bakery, behind the Bridge Inn, Caergwrle, at 11am for an hour long tour of the castle and at 2pm for tours of the village.

This year Mr Healeys granddaughter, Sophie will be adding an element of drama to the tours making them more interesting, dramatic and fun.

Sophie has a theatrical streak and gave a costumed presentation of Jacqueline Wilson’s character Hetty Feather, at Hope Community Library last year. She has also assisted her granddad in presentations on medieval medicine.

Commenting on the plans for the guided tours Cllr Healey said: “Sophie will add elements of humour and street drama to the guided tours which are being planned.

“The story of Caergwrle Castle provides access to key aspects of Welsh history – the conflict between Welsh princes and the English King himself as well as the conflict between the princes themselves. It is the true Game of Thrones fought out on Welsh soil.

“Meanwhile Caergwrle village has an incredible amount of visible heritage and we now have some marvellous anecdotes from local people.”

Honey’s Bakery has requested that those wishing to take part park in the Bridge Inn car park rather than at Honey’s itself as the bakery is extremely popular.

Copies of the recently published A Ramble Around the Historic Village of Caergwrle will also be on sale with funds raised going towards local heritage projects.