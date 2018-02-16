Brendan Cole's back on the road

Brendan Cole is now firmly part of Strictly legend.

The 41-year-old has appeared in all 15 series of the corporation’s most popular show and despite being told he won’t form part of the next series, he says he has nothing but wonderful memories.

He said: “Strictly was a huge part of my life for 15 years and I had an amazing time.

“I worked with some fantastic people, from production, the costume department, my celebrity partners and the professional dancers.”

Asked for particular highlights he said: “One of my most memorable moments has to be dancing the American Smooth with Kelly Brook, the series with Sophie Ellis-Bextor, my last partner Charlotte Hawkins and dancing with professional dancer Nadia Bychkova.”

In recent weeks he tearfully told the viewers of ITV’s Lorraine that he had been dropped from this year’s show, a blow to all us avid fans.

Brendan, with his partner BBC news reader Natasha Kaplinsky, won the very first series of the show which has got bigger and better as the years have progressed. It is now has franchises all over the world.

He is part of the show’s furniture and his comments back to the judges are the stuff of legend.

If he felt he and his partner had been unfairly criticised on their performance than he would bite back, and perhaps that is why he is no longer part of the line-up.

But life goes on and Brendan is looking to the future being ‘blown away’ by the support he has received from the public since the news broke.

“It has been overwhelming. I was worrying the phone may never ring again but it has, non-stop. From everywhere, production companies offering me things that I was never able to do before so there are certainly some exciting times ahead.”

But at the moment his total focus is on his tour, All Night Long. It has been created, choreographed and cast by Brendan and he and 21 dancers and musicians entertain with all forms of dance, from wonderful waltzes to passionate paso doubles and even features Brendan playing guitar to an Ed Sheeran number.

“I am fortunate to be working with some amazing musicians who have worked with Michael Bublé and Tom Jones.

The show is influenced, Brendan said, by a number of factors, from music to a dance routine he may have seen.

Particular highlights of the show are a dramatic tango to Adele’s Skyfall, which he says ‘has it all’, and a waltz to At this Moment by Michael Bublé.

But with a family, touring and sometimes performing two shows a day, where does he get his stamina from?

“I honestly don’t know. We give everything in all our shows, and performing in the afternoon with just a tea break in between, the legs think they have done for the day and then they are asked to perform again. The first dance is tough, believe me but the audiences carry me through.”

All Night Long really promises to be a magical event providing all round entertainment.

The tour covers the length and breadth of the country and Brendan will be performing at the Chester Storyhouse on Saturday, March 17, with a matinee at 2.30pm and an evening performance at 7.30pm.

It has already received rave reviews and promises to be a real treat for dance and music fans, taking you on a mesmerising trip around the world of dance, with fabulous costume changes and comedic moments.

For ticket details log onto www.storyhouse.com.