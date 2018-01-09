Wrexham storytellers offer a warm welcome as part of bank holiday campaign

THERE is always a warm Welsh welcome in Wrexham! That’s the message a raft of storytellers have been striking loud and clear as part of a project aimed at marking a historic bank holiday along with the opening of a new arts space.

Dydd Llun Pawb was a 19th century town centre festival which a group of local artists plan to revive next Easter Monday (April 2) to celebrate the opening of the £4.5 million People’s Market development.

They have collected a fund of stories about the past and the present and the top six, chosen by an online vote, are being turned into souvenirs by a team of artists to celebrate the day.

In pride of place in the number one spot with nearly a quarter of the votes cast is an ode to the Welsh language by Urdd worker Hannah Wright.

Hannah notes how Wrexham has a long and proud relationship with the language with over 27,000 people in the county borough first language speakers, while it has played host to the National Eisteddfod on many occasions, the last time in 2011.

In fact, the Eisteddfod stage has witnessed some high drama: in 1912 suffragette Kitty Marion heckled prime minister David Lloyd George, while in 1876 the winning bard Taliesin o Eifion died before his crowning and so was posthumously awarded the first ever ‘Black Chair’.

Hannah, a language co-ordinator with the Urdd, said: “I come from Wrexham. I’ve learnt Welsh, and I now speak both languages, think in both languages and dream in both languages.

“For the past three-and-a-half years I’ve been lucky enough to have the perfect job for me with the Urdd. I work with young people who are learning Welsh, to work towards creating more young bilingual individuals. Welsh is relevant, traditional, current and cultural.”

Wrexham may not be the biggest of towns, but it appears that no matter where you go in the world, you always seem to meet someone from Wrexham. That was the case for Bob Mahoney whose war-time story recounted to his grandson made joint second spot.

On his first trip away from Wrexham, Bob – who passed away recently shortly before his 97th birthday – was posted with the RAF in Burma (now Myanmar). Among the first things he saw was a van driving past with the words “Is anyone here from the Rhos?” painted on the side.

Perhaps Bob’s story should not be that surprising as Wrexham boasts links with Burma dating back to 1885 when a brass bell from the ‘Incomparable Pagoda’, a Buddhist Temple in Mandalay, was brought back to the country by the 1st Battalion of the Royal Welsh Fusiliers. It now resides in the Burma Garden in Bodhyfryd as a memorial to the servicemen who lost their lives in the far east in World War II.

Wrexham’s international links are also celebrated in the fourth-placed story submitted by Gaye Jacobsen whose doors are always open to visitors from far and wide.

Gaye says the town’s trademark warm welcome helps generate over £115 million into the local economy’s tourism coffers each year. She has helped establish a ‘Free Stall’ within the People’s Market and since 1994 has welcomed over 300 guests from over 30 countries into her own home.

“People travel to Wrexham to work, including many doctors and nurses, others to study, and yet more to visit and explore,” she said. “It’s always a pleasure to share the customs, culture and experiences of our international guests, and after only a few days here, they always comment on the welcome they receive being a really special one.”

Quirky stories about the town abound and while some of them made the initial shortlist of 25 they failed to make the final cut of six. They are still entertaining, though, and include the story of Edwardian boxer Johnny Basham, who once took his hand to delivering newspapers in High Street.

Basham was a Welsh Fusilier and many of his champion fights took place at Hightown Barracks. He was a controversial figure who was once charged with manslaughter after the death of an opponent. But it was his kind heart in helping out a town newspaper seller outside the Golden Lion pub on a cold winter’s day that is fondly recalled among the tales submitted for Dydd Llun Pawb.

Wrexham has had its fair share of larger than life characters, and none more so than Bessy Randles and Philip Yorke.

Randles was a child musical prodigy born in the town in 1800, who played the piano when only 16 months old. Before she was four she was performing for King George III and Queen Charlotte and her success prompted an offer of adoption from Caroline, the Princess of Wales, while the King gave her 100 guineas (£100,000).

The town has much to thank the eccentric figure of the last Squire of Yorke, Philip for, so it is no surprise to see memories of his stewardship at the stately home recalled. Philip dedicated his life to preserving Erddig Hall and then gifted it to the National Trust for all to enjoy.

Among the amusing anecdotes from his era was how he designed Erddig’s alarm system using hundreds of evaporated milk cans attached to a length of rope and tied them from the front door to the bed where he slept.

Down south they may prefer the oval ball, but Wrexham is a football town, so no wonder the formation of Wrexham FC by Edward Manners, secretary of Denbighshire County Cricket Club, on Saturday, October 8, 1864, will be marked with a souvenir.

Wales’ oldest football club’s proudest day may be when First Division Champions Arsenal were slain in the third round of the FA Cup in January 1992, but more recently the single day when £127,000 flowed into the club’s coffers from fans to save it from the brink of extinction is also very memorable.

The town’s prowess for making things is marked in sixth spot by the famous Wrexham Tailor’s Quilt and ‘Girls Who Make’, a collective of female artists, knitters, bakers, ceramicists and illustrators.

The six souvenirs will be crafted by artists, including Wrexham-based Sophie Leadill and Llangollen sculptor John Merrill, before being unveiled at Ty Pawb’s opening.

Jo Marsh, creative director of Ty Pawb, said: “We’ve been fascinated by the stories we’ve been told that have made us smile, laugh and often brought a tear to the eye.”

The full list of winning stories is:

1. Welsh Language

2. A small world – you always seem to meet someone from Wrexham.

3. A life dedicated to others – Marjorie Dykins

4. Wrexham welcomes the world

5. Wrexham AFC

6. The town that makes