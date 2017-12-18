Shotton hypnotherapist keen to take the stress out of Christmas

CHRISTMAS can leave some of us frazzled!

It’s not just the relentless drive to have the perfect time buying the perfect presents for family and friends – and making sure we do not miss out.

It’s also the temptation to binge on food and drink which can land us with an extra 4lb to 5lbs around our girths.

Many of us get totally overwhelmed and end up feeling unduly stressed and worn out, unable to enjoy the holiday for what it is.

No wonder many of us are just glad to see the other side of Boxing Day only to be hemmed in again by the New Year festivities.

Dr Marc Johnson, above, is a Shotton-based hypnotherapist who works with a group of clients whose levels of stress and anxiety peak at Christmas.

He teaches them coping strategies and deploys his hypnotherapy skills to help usher in some calm and quiet amid the hustle and bustle.

“Some of the people I help are really affected at this time of year. Some have problems all year round with stress and Christmas just makes it worse,” reveals Marc.

“Some people have unrealistic expectations and these are particularly accentuated by social media.”

Marc says we should practice breathing strategies and mindfulness and adds: “Relaxation is important. Just being aware of our surroundings can really help us to unwind.”

Nutritionist Fleur Brown, the author of the recently published ‘Beat Chronic Disease: the nutrition solution’, says we need to take a holistic approach to keep our Christmas diet in check to ensure we head off stress.

She advises planning ahead when buying presents and drawing up a Christmas plan to decide what you will be cooking and serving each day and ordering food on-line wherever possible.

Moderation’s the key, she says, particularly with alcohol as it’s a recipe for weight gain.

We all know the tempation when we are under stress to reach for another of one too many glasses of wine at home.

“Remember alcohol and sugar affect mood. Sugar hits the gut bacteria and can create extra toxins along with alcohol.

“So give your liver a rest so it can process the toxins,” advises Dr Johnson, who believes in the power of delegation and even, at the risk of appearing rude and unfestive, blocking off people who are likely to send our stress levels soaring.

“Take time out to relax with music and some quiet times,” he adds. “Pace yourself and do not take on too much.

“Why not delegate some Christmas tasks and get the family involved, which can lighten the workload.

“Don’t be afraid to say no. Set yourself limits and do not feel guilty if you cannot commit to all the expectations of others.

“Say no to those events that stress you out. You don’t have to see someone you don’t want to so take control of your schedule.

“Take a friend along to a party or other event that you do not want to stay too long at as that can give you a good reason to leave at a set time.”

If you are hitting the bottle then nutritionist Brown says long drinks such as weak gin/vodka and slimline tonic, or whisky and soda are best as they have no sugary carbohydrates.

Try spritzers instead of wines, too, and steer clear of high sugar cocktails and Bucks Fizz.

But she insists there’s no need to go all Scrooge-like when it comes to Christmas dinner. You can still fill up on your choice of roast but pile on lots of vegetables such as red cabbage and sprouts and perhaps cook your roasties in lard, goose or duck fat, keeping those to one or two small potatoes.

Desserts don’t need to be off limits but have a small portion with yoghurt, cream or crème fraiche and stay away from the ice cream and custard.

Chocoholics with a tendency to binge on selection boxes and expensive Belgian varieties should consider low sugar alternatives like Green and Black 85 per cent dark chocolate.

Dr Johnson also recommends plenty of exercise, whatever the weather, and getting plenty of sleep to ease you beyond Boxing Day.

Most of all, he says, we should be looking after our mental wellbeing at Christmas.

The suicide prevention charity Samaritans found that half of the 1,160 people questioned in a survey last Christmas hid their feelings over the festive period to keep others happy.

“We should look after ourselves and accept our limitations. Be kind to yourself and recognise when things are getting too much so you can slow down before you get overwhelmed.

“Being proactive to reduce stress before it occurs is the best defence against succumbing to illness,” outlines the hypnotherapist.

“We should have realistic expectations. Sometimes we can spread ourselves too thin. But we cannot please everyone, so if everything does not go quite to plan, we need to realise it is okay.

“Christmas dinner can be later than planned and if it isn’t perfect, it doesn’t matter.

“If you fail to find the ‘perfect gift’, a voucher is good and avoids that worry over whether or not you made the right choice. Shop online to avoid the stress of crowded shops and streets and stick to a budget.

“If the usual Christmas routine fills you with dread, break the cycle and do something different. Go out for Christmas dinner, spend Boxing Day out of the house or at the cinema.

“Helping out those less fortunate is a good way to boost feel-good chemicals in the brain. It could be just popping round to see a lonely neighbour, or helping out at a local homeless shelter.”

And if you can ease past Christmas, here are some tips from Dr Johnson to keep you on track with your New Year resolutions.

o Tell friends and family about your resolutions for motivation

o Set your goals 24 hours ahead at a time. Don’t think weeks ahead

o Small rewards help you stick to a new routine and build new habits.

o Monitor your progress by keeping a diary and record how well you do

o Do not overcommit to too many resolutions or to unachievable goals.