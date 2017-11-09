Holywell pensioner's black belt ambitions in Thai Boxing

Pensioner Bill Pearse is kicking out at the stereotypes as he plans on landing a black belt by the time he reaches the age of 78.

A trip into town for many 75-year-olds might involve a bingo session or some shopping, but that is not the athletic grandfather’s cup of tea.

Bill has become a regular visitor to the Toe2Toe gym in Holywell where he trains in the combat discipline of Thai boxing.

While Thai boxing is considered to be one of the most dangerous martial arts in the world and is hardly for the faint hearted, Bill has found himself in the safe hands of instructors Matt Inskip and Ricky Nicholson.

Good physical preparation is paramount as Thai fighters use their arms, legs, knees and elbows as well as a range of clinching techniques during combat.

But Bill insists he is being far from reckless in bidding to add a black belt in the discipline to the ones he has previously won in Shotokan and Shukokai karate during his younger days.

He says he was won over by the warm welcome he received at Toe2Toe, which is based at a new community-based centre for martial arts and fitness at the old Holywell town library.

“I’d never been in the place before and I expected to see a couple of hanging bags and a couple of lads knocking seven bells out of each other, but I was so impressed with the facilities and within five minutes I was made to feel so comfortable,” recalls Bill.

“I’ve travelled the world and been in gyms in Portugal and Thailand, but you always have to look at what the teachers are like – and the staff here are brilliant. When you walk in the door you can guarantee that someone will come and greet you and see what you want to do.”

Bill boxed in his teenage years, but later developed a love for martial arts under legendary karate teacher sensei Billy Higgins in his native Liverpool. He completed his first black belt at the age of 46 in the Shukokai discipline of karate.

After returning home from a spell living in Australia he was encouraged to take up karate by one of his old senseis (teachers), who he had bumped into when taking his grandchildren to classes in Flint.

He worked hard to attain a black belt in Shotokan when he was in his early 60s, but as the years went by he believed his days in the dojo were behind him.

“I’d been out of action for eight years, but I’ve always kept myself fit and I’ve got a heavy bag hanging from a tree in the garden. I’d never done Thai boxing before, but always admired it for its discipline and the distance it can give you to stay cool and in control,” says Bill, from Holywell.

“When I was in the nightclub and restaurant business I never had a doorman – I always stood there. So you had to use your head, for as places they can be quite volatile.”

Bill is being grounded in the basic techniques of Thai boxing, which includes punches, kicks, elbow strikes and blocks, so he has been doing plenty of bag and pad work to sharpen up his defences. He also has to follow a fitness regime to ensure he is ready to spar.

Thai boxing has a ferocious reputation. Three quarters of bouts end in a knock-out and even when sparring fighters risk telling body blows from flying knees and sharp elbows.

One-time heavyweight boxer Riddick Bowe’s attempt at the sport four years ago ended badly when the former world champion, then 45, limped out of the ring early after pitting himself against a much younger Russian opponent.

Bill will not be fighting competitively, but knows that Thai boxing brings its own set of demands, while also helping to instil a sense of wellbeing, disipline and respect in its participants.

A pensioner from Darlington, Theo Marsden, laid claim to being the oldest registered Thai boxer in the country at the age of 79, nine years ago. But Toe2Toe instructor Matt says Bill is the oldest person he has known to take up the sport.

“People can say that 75 is a bit old to be going into this – and they’re dead right it is. But my family know I am sensible and I don’t believe my mindset is 75,” assures Bill.

“I want to see what level I can get to and I’m thoroughly enjoying it. I’ve always been a bit crazy so I can take a knock, but I don’t want to come in and have seven bells knocked out of me as it’s not going to give me any confidence at all.

“But what would be really nice would be in three year’s time to get a third black belt here at a decent level.”

Toe2Toe’s Matt adds: “Bill’s black belt will take three to four years to complete. It is a new sport for him, but he is just so enthusiastic. He does two one-to-one lessons with me a week as well as the classes and just wants to be involved in the sport.”

The gym’s founder is keen to get more people working out to improve their fitness and wellbeing and the centre, which is being run on a not-for-profit basis, offers classes for adults and children in a range of martial arts, as well as yoga and boxing sessions. It is also the first in Flintshire to provide training and facilities for para-athletes with gym equipment specially adapted for wheelchair users.

Bill added: “My advice to any older guys is just come in and see what you can do here – the hardest part is getting out of the house. You don’t need to come and knock somebody’s head off or get your head knocked off and be embarrassed. What has thrilled me coming in here is seeing my energy levels rise.

“You will feel good in your body again and you will sleep well – pains that you may have had for years will go.”