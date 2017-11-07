Leek season means big business for Flintshire growers

From keeping sore throats at bay to improving the quality of the singing voice, leeks have long been known as the fat-free, nutrient-rich answer to staying healthy and helping to combat winter colds.

But as the British leek season kicks off this week, new research shows that leeks are also beneficial to our gut health, which experts increasingly believe is crucial to our overall wellbeing.

New research from the University of Colorado has found that leeks are one of the best sources of a prebiotic called inulin and the findings demonstrate that this type of prebiotic can promote improved sleep patterns and reduce stress.

More refined, subtle and sweet than the average onion and packed with anti-oxidants, the leek has long been treasured in Europe and the Mediterranean where it has been grown and cooked for more than 3,000 years. Rich in iron, vitamin B6, vitamin C and folate, it is used in traditional medicines to treat a variety of ailments including the common cold, gout, ‘bad’ cholesterol and kidney stones as well as protecting against cancer.

The connection with Wales is a long and disputed one. There is a legend that says King Cadwaladr of Gwynedd once ordered his men to put leeks on their helmets to identify themselves in a battle against the Saxons with the same story also credited to St David.

Another version has the same thing happening at the Battle of Agincourt, when Welsh archers fought with Henry V against the French. The leeks in their caps distinguished them from their enemies.

In any event, the leek is firmly associated with the Welsh today. The leek is worn on St David’s Day and is still a surviving tradition that soldiers in the Welsh regiments eat a raw leek on March 1.

And whatever the health benefits or its origins, the leek continues to play an important part in the farming economy of North Wales.

Flintshire farmer Charlie Lightbown grows around 4,000 tonnes of leeks a year at The Really Welsh Trading Company in Sealand where he has become the only large scale grower in Wales of his country’s national emblem.

Charlie grows high quality leeks on 500 acres in Flintshire as well as just outside Wales in Cheshire and Shropshire. Leeks require top quality land and ideally access to water and so there are limited areas for leek production.

Charlie and his team hand harvest Really Welsh leeks everyday from July through to May, to ensure they reach customers in perfect condition. Charlie reckons they cut around 100 tonnes of leeks a week. Growing leeks is not an easy task and the time between planning the land, which varieties to use and harvesting can be up to 18 months apart.

Charlie plants up to 20 different varieties of leek and selection is key to the planning process.

“Different types perform better at different times of year, especially important when we have a cold winter,” explains Charlie.

“There are some varieties not suitable for planting beyond November as there is no way they would stand up to a frost.”

Some of Charlie’s main leek varieties include Belton, Celcius, Duraton, Runner, Galvani, Krypton, Lexton, Pluston and Volta.

He has a highly skilled team of harvesters that brave even the coldest of conditions to harvest leeks year-round. It is tough work, but they are well rewarded and it means the leeks Charlie has nurtured all season and pulled and trimmed to a high standard are ready for the supermarket shelves. There are 10 full-time members of staff. But, during busy harvest periods, Really Welsh can employ up to 100 people to make sure all the crops are harvested as soon as they are ready.

At Hawarden Estate it’s a similar story with tenant farmer Alan Hewson gearing up for a busy period as he prepares to harvest a vegetable that’s growing in popularity.

“We started harvesting in July and we have some others in now which aren’t very big but will grow through the spring and be ready for around May. Like any vegetable leeks can have their problems but, touch wood, this area seems to suit them,” explains Alan, who sells to “all sorts of outlets”.

“They seem to like a rich, cooler soil and this area, along with Scotland, grows well traditionally.”

Over the years the experienced farmer has seen a lot of changes in eating habits with the humble leek one of a number of vegetables that has come back into fashion.

“When I was a young boy we didn’t sell many leeks at all and it was similar to parsnips in that way,” he remembers.

“Swede was another one – they were a poor man’s crop. If someone bought a sack of spuds you’d give them a swede for nothing but now they have become quite expensive and leeks are the same and they’re definitely becoming more and more popular.”

Alan agrees that leeks are incredibly versatile when it comes to cooking and he has a few tips of his own when it comes to preparing them.

“One of my favourites is a white leek and onion sauce my wife makes,” he says.

“Baby leeks is another thing that is proving popular and like the onion, which is of the same family, they have a lot of good properties.

“Generally they’re just a nice vegetable!”

l An extensive selection of seasonal, leek-based recipes can be downloaded from www.britishleeks.co.uk