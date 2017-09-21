Obesity fears of plus size clothing not shared by Flintshire mums

Barely a week goes by without children’s diets being mentioned in the media.

But the recent news high street retailer Next is selling plus sized clothing for children between the ages three and 16 has created yet another debate about the UK’s growing problem with childhood obesity.

The ‘plus fit’ range for boys and girls consists of more than 40 items designed for children with larger waistbands.

The fashion chain is thought to be the only major clothing store in Britain to be selling casual wear children with larger-than-average waists, according to the Telegraph.

The retailer’s “age three plus fit” trousers have a waistband five cm larger than a standard ‘age three’ waistband, at 58 cm compared to 53 cm, the newspaper reported.

Next’s ‘age 10 plus fit’ trousers are also said to have a waistband of 69cm, compared to a 64cm measure on standard ‘age 10’ trousers.

Offering larger waistbands to accommodate kids of all shapes and sizes has been hailed as inclusive by many, but for health experts it’s a worrying sign the UK’s obesity problem is worsening.

By the age of 11, more than 40 per cent of Welsh children are either obese or overweight and research shows the vast majority of obese children tend to grow up to become obese adults.

Obesity has a significant impact on the economy. In 2011, obesity alone was estimated to cost the NHS in Wales £73 million, with between £1.40m and £1.65m spent each week treating diseases resulting from obesity.

Speaking last year at the launch of Public Health Wales’ 10-step checklist to tackle childhood obesity, Julie Bishop, director of health improvement at Public Health Wales, said: “Obesity is an important health issue for Wales and tackling this at an early age can have a significant impact.

“We know obesity is an issue that requires action from across Welsh life. There is a role for all agencies, organisations, communities, businesses and of course families to taking action.”

Recent figures showed almost a third of young children in Wrexham are overweight or obese, with a quarter of children in Flintshire aged four to five found to have a Body Mass Index (BMI) above the level considered healthy.

Dr Peter Saul, a Wrexham-based GP and Leader columnist, said we lived in a world where child obesity was in danger of being normalised.

“The availability of cheap sweets and rubbish food and a culture that supports children having that are issues,” said Dr Saul.

But reaction from some of the region’s mums was mixed, with a number welcoming the chance to dress children in size appropriate clothing – which also gave them the chance to promote diversity.

Lynsey Tait, of Mynydd Isa, said: “As a mum of three children I think this is a fantastic idea.

“I have one boy aged nine that is the exact size for his age and a daughter aged seven, who is the exact size for her age on the top half and two sizes bigger on the bottom half.

“Then I have a boy aged 10 who needs to wear a men’s medium size as he is very overweight. No matter how we try and eat healthily he still stays overweight.

“I feel plus size clothing will make children aware every human is different. We never have problems with petite size, so why do we with plus size?”

Rachel Jones, of Gwernymyndd, said: “I bought Next plus size jeans for my daughter a few years ago.

“I’ve never thought of the plus size as being for overweight children, but for children who didn’t fit into the skinny jeans.

“All children are different and are different sizes, so I try not to look too much at the labels and just go with what fits.”

Sara Parker, of Buckley, said: “For my money, it’s fine because kids come in all shapes and sizes but the wording has to be done so kids don’t feel too big or too small.”

A spokesman for Next told ITV News the ‘plus fit’ range, which includes school as well as casual wear, was first introduced in 2007.

In 2010, Marks and Spencer trailed a plus size range of children’s clothes for children as young as three, but decided not to make it permanent.

The retailer currently offers a limited plus range for children from the age of four.