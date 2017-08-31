New Boozy Cupcake and Sweet Treats to Delight Mold Festival Goers

A teacher turned baker will be launching a new ‘cupcake with a kick’ from her stall of tempting cakes at the region’s biggest gastronomic event.

Visitors can expect a pleasant surprise when they sample Beckie Taylor’s “taste bud tingling”

lemon and gin cupcakes at Mold Food and Drink Festival next month.

Baking is a passion for the trained primary school teacher, who, throughout her childhood enjoyed baking with her mum and grandmothers.

She learned about cake decorating at high school while studying GCSE and A level food technology.

Beckie set up the Mold-based Lovelies Delights three years ago after making the decision to change career direction and

follow her dream of baking for a living.

Since then, the business has gone from strength to strength, boosted by the high level of expertise Beckie has gained through her ongoing professional training in cake decorating.

In 2015, she was named as a finalist in the National Cupcake Championships with her Ginger Lemonade cupcake, which is based on her grandma’s ginger loaf recipe.

Last year, Beckie attended Mold Food and Drink Festival for the first time but believes she was “completely unprepared” for the volume of visitors.

She said: “After the Saturday, I had to go home to bake as I had sold out of a lot of flavours, including my Pimm’s cupcakes, ‘mud and worms’ cupcakes, and brownies.

“I am really excited for this year’s festival, and this time I will be taking a lot more with me.

“I hope people will like my new lemon and gin cupcakes, they’ve got a real zesty flavour and the gin, which is so popular at the moment, complements that really well.”

Lovelies Delights is one of almost 140 exhibitors who will be at the festival, which attracts over 13,000 visitors each year.

John Les Tomos, festival chairman, said: “Once again we are delighted to have so many excellent food and drink

producers attending the festival this year.

“Many have come year after year but we have a lot of new exhibitors too, which makes for an interesting mix and offers even more variety for our visitors. It’s going to be a fantastic weekend.”

Mold Food and Drink Festival, supported by Flintshire Council, Mold Town Council and MPH Construction, is on September 16 and 17.

There will be a park and ride service from Theatr Clwyd, Mold, which will be 50p per car to park all day and a free ride will be provided to the festival.

For full details visit www.moldfoodfestival.co.uk