Internet poetry sensation wows Wrexham crowd with spoken word show

A wordsmith who has become an internet sensation proved a hit with poetry lovers at a sold-out Wrexham show.

Texan-born ‘slam poet’ Neil Hilborn, whose videos have attracted millions of hits online, performed at Undegun in Wrexham.

The poet – known by many for a Youtube video of his poem OCD, which has had more than 73 million views – was supported by Wrexham-based poets and spoken word artists The Voicebox Collective.

Organiser Andy Gallanders, co-owner of the King Street Coffee Company, said: “It’s been an incredible night. Neil’s performance was outstandingly brilliant.

“Wrexham’s own The Voicebox Collective stood shoulder to shoulder with this world class act.”

Neil, whose book Our Numbered Days has sold more than 75,000 copies on Amazon, often deals with issues surrounding mental illness.

He performed in Wrexham before he sets out on a 32-date UK tour, which includes a residency at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The Voicebox Collective hold regular nights at Undegun, with the next on August 14.

Andy added: We’d like to thank everyone at Undegun and to Oriel Wrexham and Wrexham Council for allowing us to borrow chairs for the evening.

“We are now busy trying to book more events but the bar has been set really high with Neil – but we’ll give it a good try!”