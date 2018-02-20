Plans for replacement classroom at Mold's Ysgol Bryn Coch

A SCHOOL is seeking to replace a classroom with a permanent timber structure.

Flintshire Council has received a planning application for a replacement school building at Ysgol Bryn Coch on Victoria Road in Mold.

The school currently has the use of an existing green painted timber building which is used for pre-school and after school child care.

This existing building has reached the end of its working life and larger accommodation is required.

It is proposed to demolish the existing building and replace it with a larger modular building in same location.

This will provide a modern classroom facility for pre-school and afterschool care.

Enterprise is an independent non-profiteering company, managed by the Bryn Coch Primary School Governing Body, that provides high quality pre-school and after school child care.

A design and access statement submitted with the planning application, written by David McChesney Architects states: "Currently, the high demand for pre and after school care cannot be met due to the limited building facilities available.

"The existing primary building used in connection with the company is insufficient for the demand on the business and additional floor space and facilities are required to meet the demand for additional placements.

"The primary building (known as the ‘Green Hut’) is very dated, in poor structural condition, lacks thermal efficiency, lacks basic facilities and does not comply with current access requirements."

It adds: "The proposal has full governing body backing and will be funded using enterprise funds. As a non-profit organization, Enterprise continually provides funding for a range of school-based projects.

"The proposed building will also provide increased space for other organisations wishing to utilize the building during the day.

"This currently includes a privately run playgroup facility for pre-school aged children.

"The proposed facility will also allow for the running of a ‘summer school club’ providing holiday time child-care. This would provide local parents with a much needed service and would generate additional jobs."

The new building will have a ramp and landing to provide disabled access.

There are adequate tarmac paths around the building to provide access from the road side. The layout of the building together with a disabled toilet provides access for all.

The design and access statement adds: "The school urgently requires a larger facility to cope with current demand for pre-school / after-school clubs.

"A modular building will provide a quick and effective solution.

"The building will also be used during the school day by a play school for preschool children

"The proposal will have a minimal effect on the overall appearance of the school by being clad in cedar to soften its appearance."

Consultation on the plans is open until March 9.

Flintshire Council's planning committee will make a decision on the proposals at a later date.