Best-selling author launches new children’s book based on his son who has cerebral palsy

An author will be launching a new book in Wrexham based on his son who has cerebral palsy.

Thimble Holiday Havoc has been written by best-selling children’s author Jon Blake and illustrator Martin Chatterton.

It will be launched at Rofft Primary School in Marford on Wednesday as part of Children’s Book Week.

Jon used to teach in the Wrexham area 27 years ago and is looking forward to coming back to the area.

Jon said: “It is great to be returning to Wrexham after all these years. I’m hoping I might meet some of the children I taught 27 years ago. I still have my diary from the time I was here and will be sharing that with everyone.”

Thimble Holiday Havoc is the sequel to Thimble Monkey Superstar currently shortlisted for the Laugh Out Loud Awards 2017 selected by Michael Rosen.

It is the only Welsh book on the shortlist.

Thimbe Holiday Havoc and Thimble Monkey Superstar feature Jams, a young boy who uses a walker due to his cerebral palsy, and who is based on the author’s own son, Jordi, who has CP.

Jams lives with his mum and his dad, who is always trying, and failing, to get the better of the latest addition to the family – Thimble the monkey – in a series of ‘madcap, laugh-out-loud adventures’.

And when mum organises a house swap holiday to France with Thimble on board, what can possibly go wrong?

Jon and Martin will entertain pupils at The Rofft Primary School, Victoria Community Primary School and Alexandra Community Primary School with readings and live drawing.

This will be the first time the creative pair have actually met after many successful collaborations including Little Stupendo which was shortlisted for the Children’s Book Award.

The pair will also be organising an event at Wrexham Library where Jon Blake was writer in residence in November 1990.

Penny Thomas, publisher at Firefly Press, said: “Thimble Holiday Havoc makes me laugh out loud every time I read it, especially when Thimble gets hold of the superglue.

“I hope the pupils in Wrexham enjoy it too. We’re very proud to be publishing the Thimble books.”