Gresford school team now boasts the Premier League touch

Pupils and staff from a primary school are celebrating after being awarded a Premier League Primary Stars kit and equipment pack.

The pack contains a set of 15 new Nike football kits which will give the pupils at All Saints in Gresford a fresh look ahead of their fixtures against the other primary schools in Wrexham.

The kit, which sports the Premier League badge on the sleeve, matches the school’s colours.

The school has additionally been awarded a book box from the Premier League Primary Stars scheme which contains a selection of books from authors including Frank Lampard, Clare Balding and Julia Donaldson.

The kit and equipment scheme forms part of the Premier League Primary Stars offer to primary schools in England and Wales.

This is a curriculum-linked education programme that uses the appeal of the Premier League and its clubs to inspire children to learn, be active and develop important life skills.

Delivered by the Football Foundation, the scheme gives teachers a range of equipment that can be used across different curriculum areas to get children active.

Also available is a free downloadable suite of resources for teachers across key stages one and two in English, maths, PE and PSHE.

The easy-to-use materials have been developed in partnership with education organisations including the National Literacy Trust and the PSHE Association.

TV mathematician Rachel Riley and children’s authors Cressida Cowell and Dan Freedman also helped to create the teaching packs, which use real life sport examples to put lessons into a relevant and engaging context for children.

Richard Scudamore, executive chairman of the Premier League and football foundation trustee, said: “Congratulations to All Saints on their successful application for a Premier League Primary Stars kit and equipment pack.

“We hope this kit, coupled with the free downloadable online resources, will help teachers harness the popularity of football to inspire primary school kids in everything from maths and English to teamwork and sport.”

Jack Moulton, a teacher at All Saints who entered the school into the competition, said: “The new kit looks superb and the children were really excited when it arrived.

“I had the football team all gathered around as they wanted to see what they would be wearing this year.

“The school has been very successful in recent years, winning the local district sports competition last year and reaching the final of the primary school football tournament in Wrexham.

“I’m delighted we have been awarded a new kit and the children are proud to represent the school sporting the new kit.”

He added: “The whole team were amazed by the fact the kit has the Premier badge on the sleeves – they feel just like the pros!

“The kit is such good quality and I would like to thank the Premier League for providing it.

“They have made a lot of our children very happy”.