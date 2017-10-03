Llay schoolchildren see the fruits of their labour with fantastic sunflowers

SCHOOLCHILDREN were amazed to see the growth of their plants, a headteacher said.

Pupils at Park Community Primary School in Llay planted a number of sunflowers before going on their summer holidays and were quite surprised to see how they looked when they returned to school.

Park CP School headteacher Amanda Williams said: “They have been delighted to see how much the sunflowers have grown and how beautiful they look.

“As they go to seed we’re going to collect the seeds and use them for activities like counting and fine motor skills, then replant them.”

She said the children have also had the chance to observe a variety of vegetables growing at the school, adding: “Our caretaker Phil Williams helped us start our growing project in our poly tunnel.

“We now have tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers and the children have been amazed and excited to see them growing.”