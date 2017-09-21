Deeside youngsters enjoy park visit

Pupils from Ysgol Bryn Deva in Connah’s Quay visited Wepre Park after reading about similar places in fiction.

Years One, Two and Three student spent the day hoping to see the kinds of squirrels and birds they had been reading about in the Percy the park keeper series of books by Nick Butterworth.

The series features a park keeper surrounded by animals such as rabbits, owls, mice, ducks and hedgehogs.

This visit was particularly inspired by the book Badger’s Bath, where the park keeper has to encourage the badger to have a bath.