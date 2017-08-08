Young Wrexham pupils scale Moel Famau to raise money for Grenfell Tower disaster victims

KIND-HEARTED schoolgirls have been busy raising money to help those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

Ellen-Marie Simmonds, a pupil at Victoria CP School in

Wrexham, and her friends Megan Ward and Jessica Baker, all aged nine, have raised about £350 to go to the British Red Cross appeal supporting victims of the

disaster.

The devastating Grenfell Tower blaze which ripped through the high-rise block in west London in June, claimed the lives of dozens of people.

Many more residents lost their homes and belongings and the Red Cross appeal is supporting those affected in trying and

return to as much normality as possible.

To raise the money the youngsters have undertaken a sponsored walk up Moel Famau and held a cake sale at school.

Ellen-Marie’s mum, Vicky Kinnear, of Offa, said: “The three girls have completed a sponsored walk up Moel Famau and held a cake sale.

”My daughter just came up to me a few weeks ago and said she wanted to raise money for

charity.

”She came up with the idea of doing it for the people affected by Grenfell and then her friends said they wanted to do it with her, so we arranged it with the Red Cross to sort out the sponsorship forms and I think they have raised close to £350 now.”

She added: “I’m very proud and over the moon.

”It is such a positive thing for them to do, to use their own time and own weekends to raise money to help others.”