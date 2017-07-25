Art work brightens entrance at Holywell primary school

An artist has created a Welsh-themed illustration for the entrance to a school.

Kevin Jones, an artist, created a masterpiece for Ysgol y Llan, a primary school in Whitford, Holywell.

Mr Jones, whose daughter Rhianna Jones, 10, is a pupil at the school, designed a series of panels to line the walls of the skylight in the school’s reception area.

Some of the schools pupils came together to thank Mr Jones for his work and for brightening up the foyer.

Headteacher Bryan Griffiths and members of Criw Cymraeg presented Mr Jones with a little gift to show their appreciation.

The Welsh-themed art piece includes a red dragon and daffodils with the name of each current pupil in the school.