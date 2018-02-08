Wrexham man banned from keeping horses for four years after poor treatment of ponies

A man has been banned from keeping horses for four years after three ponies were found severely malnourished and suffering from lice infestations.

Paul Roberts, of Idwal, Acrefair, was made the subject of an order banning him from looking after horses for six years after he admitted two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to protected animals when he appeared in court in December.

The charges related to a Shetland pony named Rocky and a Skewbald male pony named Tilly who were kept in a field in Cinders Lane, Gyfelia, near Ruabon.

At the time Wrexham Magistrates Court heard Roberts, 30, also owned a single horse called Gypsy which Andy Holliday, defending, had asked that the defendant be allowed to keep.

However, the RSPCA continued to monitor Roberts and Gypsy’s condition and made an application to reopen the case when they became concerned about the pony’s circumstances.

Prosecuting on behalf of the RSPCA, Glen Murphy said on May 24 inspector Kia Thomas had attended Vicarage Fields in Ruabon in relation to concerns for Gypsy’s welfare.

On June 5 she spoke to Roberts over the phone and he confirmed he had received the notice from the RSPCA and had wormed the horse.

He said there were also concerns that the pony was on its own and it was felt that it was far better for horses to have company.

District judge Gwyn Jones said: “Information has now been put before the court that it is ‘all or nothing’ with regard to the ban.

“The matter has been bought back to the court to correct and review the situation as my previous order was a compassionate one because you had a long-term interest in the horse.

“The RSPCA now suggests I should start afresh and disqualify you from owning or keeping any horses.”

The court heard that Ms Thomas had visited Vicarage Field on January 2 to see Gypsy and had found the horse to be lean and in poor condition.

Hay had been put by neighbours for the horse to eat and the field was full of hazards including an old saw bench.

Addressing the court, Roberts said Ms Thomas “had it in for me” and that there “was no need for all this”.

“The horse does not need a companion because I’m its companion,” he added.

On January 5 Ms Thomas had visited again and found there was no clean water for the horse to drink, only rain water, and there were still hazardous objects in the paddock.

Further visits on January 14 and January 24 noted there was very little grazing for the horse and on January 25 she told Roberts he had been using the wrong worming powder.

Disqualifying him from owning any horse for four years, Mr Jones said: “From what I can see there has been no significant change since the order was made.

“It is too little too late.”

Roberts had to be restrained by court staff following the verdict and was told to leave as he shouted “ridiculous”.

He then re-entered the court and tried to speak to Mr Jones, but was again escorted out of the room as he shouted “well done you” in the direction of Ms Thomas.