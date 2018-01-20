Son admits harassing parents for money as his debts spiralled

A MAN who let his debts spiral to more than £23,000 besieged his parents at their Wrexham home after they refused to continue to bail him out, a court heard.

Matthew Fletcher carried out a campaign of harassment at the home of his parents, Robert and Elizabeth, between December 28 and January 2 after his family chose not to give him any more assistance.

Wrexham court was told that over a 14-year period their generosity had helped him out to the tune of £60,000, although he still built up a big debt by wasting money on drugs and overspending.

Prosecutor Rhian Jackson told town magistrates: “Mrs Fletcher says they have given Matthew thousands of pounds over a period of time, but they can no longer afford to do so.

“He was given £300 to cover a car loan a few weeks before this incident and then he attended every week at their home wanting money.

“They have given him help, but they have not had anything back.”

When his father refused to let him in, Fletcher went around the house banging all the windows and demanded to be let in.

He came back to the property several times in the following days and eventually his father reported him to police who warned him about his behaviour.

But Fletcher was persistent and rang his parents up on numerous occasions, telling them he “would jump off a bridge” and “I’m coming around and I’ll kick off”.

He later told police he had not had a good relationship with his father for the last 12 to 13 years and wanted £300 as he had debts to “lads from Liverpool”.

“His father wants to help him, but he gets into debt with drugs and overspending,” said Ms Jackson.

Fletcher, 29, of Holyhead Road, Froncysyllte, admitted harassment.

Melissa Griffiths, defending, said: “He behaved like a spoilt child over a six-day period when he came to his parents’ house asking for money, but it is not up to them to pay his debts.

“He now works for a firm in Conwy and that is something that has changed in his life since this offence was committed.”

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order on Fletcher which included ordering him to do 100 hours of unpaid work.

A restraining order was placed on him prohibiting him from going near his parents’ home at Snowdon Drive in Garden Village and he was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.