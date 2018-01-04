Police probe two suspicious incidents in Bagillt on same day

POLICE are investigating two suspicious incidents which took place in the Bagillt area on the same day.

Officers believe the incidents could possibly be linked.

Shortly before 10.30pm on Tuesday a man allegedly entered a house in Alston Court and assaulted a woman.

He was scared off by the family dog.

The woman was not seriously hurt, nothing was stolen, but the offender made off in a waiting car driven by a woman.

Anyone with any information can contact police on 101. The reference number is V196863.

Officers are also investigating an incident alleged to have taken place shortly after 1.30pm earlier that day.

They have received reports that a man, described as white with blonde hair, in his 20s, wearing a black tracksuit got into a broken down vehicle on the A548 Flint.

The man is alleged to have made a search and fled when the driver, a 20-year-old woman from Flint, threatened to call the police. Nothing was stolen.

Anyone with any information can contact police on 101. The reference number is V196625.