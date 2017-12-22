Drugs and cash worth more than £30,000 seized in Flint raid

Cash and drugs worth about £30,000 have been seized during a raid in Flintshire.

North Flintshire Policing Team executed a drugs warrant at an address on Chester Road, Flint, yesterday.

A large quantity of class A and B drugs were recovered along with cash in excess of £15,000.

An estimated value of the drugs and cash seized was placed at around £30,000.

Suspects have been identified and enquiries are ongoing.

Sgt Steve Lloyd, who led the operation on behalf of North Wales Police, said: “In this time of austerity, Flintshire North has been fortunate to have a dedicated pro-active team who are relentless in their pursuit of justice against organised crime.

“Just because the holidays are coming up it doesn’t mean we will slow down or make less effort to make the borough of Flintshire North a better, safer place to live.”