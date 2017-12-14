Drink-driving Wrexham woman made false claim over assault by her partner

A woman falsely claimed that her partner hit her in revenge for trying to stop her drink-driving, a court heard.

Jody Louise Bailey-Jones, 27, called police on November 28 alleging her partner had struck her.

But Justin Espie, prosecuting at Wrexham Magistrates Court, said when police arrived at Poplar Road, Wrexham, Bailey-Jones told officers she had made a false allegation.

Bailey-Jones had been driving a Vauxhall Meriva, was drunk and gave a breathalyser reading in custody of 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, Mr Espie said, 20mcg higher than the permitted level.

She told officers she had been arguing with the man and made the allegation to get back at him after he tried to stop her driving because she had drunk half a bottle of wine, Mr Espie added.

Bailey-Jones, of Chapel Street in Wrexham, pleaded guilty to driving while over the alcohol limit.

She was fined £120 and banned from driving for a year.

The disqualification will be reduced by three months if she completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.

She must also pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £30 surcharge.

Wendy Shurrock, defending, said it was not known whether Bailey-Jones was assaulted. She had made an allegation which was withdrawn and was not relevant to sentencing, she said.

The court heard Bailey-Jones had long-standing drug and alcohol issues and was trying hard to resolve her problems but she was not perfect and did make mistakes.

Probation officer Andrew Connah said Bailey-Jones had been testing negative for drugs and there appeared to be some light at the end of the tunnel.