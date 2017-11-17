Sniffer dog caught out man with cocaine in Wrexham pub

A construction worker found in possession of a small wrap of cocaine has been fined.

Joshua Edwards, 22, of Cefn Y Nant, Wrexham, was drinking in the Travellers Rest pub in Kingsmills Road, Hightown, when a passive drugs dog indicated towards him to officers.

Edwards, who was standing at the bar, was taken outside and searched where a wrap of cocaine was found in his trouser pocket.

A voluntary interview was conducted at Wrexham police station and Edwards admitted the cocaine was his.

Appearing before Wrexham Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded guilty to possession of a class A drug.

Rhian Jackson, prosecuting, said Edwards, who had one previous conviction for a drunk and disorderly matter, told officers the drug had been intended for personal use.

Representing himself, Edwards said people take cocaine every day and it was a nice way to enjoy yourself.

But he added he understood it was wrong and apologised for his actions.

Probation officer Andrew Connah said Edwards had been using cocaine to deal with stress he had been feeling and was not a regular user.

Edwards fully accepted using cocaine was not a way to deal with his problems.

Chairman of magistrates, John Pereira, fined Edwards £400 and ordered him to pay £85 costs as well as a £40 victim surcharge.

A forfeiture and destruction order was made in respect of the cocaine.