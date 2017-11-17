Man jailed after waving spade during Deeside incident

A man accused of waving a spade during a rumpus on Deeside has been jailed for nine months.

Michael Hill, 34, a groundworker from Ash Grove, Shotton, pleaded guilty to affray on March 11.

Judge Niclas Parry told Hill at Caernarfon Crown Court yesterday: ”When you defend yourself you don’t run after somebody with a spade and then turn around and chase a female.

“You were at that stage the aggressor.

“When that female was injured she was alone with you and she suffered a serious injury.

“This was a serious incident of affray and it had a marked impact on a member of the public who was frankly terrified at what he saw.”

Judge Parry said Hill had a poor record for violence but he added: “I do bear in mind trouble found you on this occasion. Your victims were not shrinking violets.”

Barrister James Coutts, prosecuting, said the woman had not attended court and the Crown had accepted a guilty plea to affray. She had “words” with Hill before trouble erupted.

Hill was alleged to have shouted that he was going to kill a man and his blow had broken the woman’s elbow, the prosecution said.

The altercation happened in Salisbury Street, Shotton, where there were terraced houses.

Andrew McInnes, defending, said Hill went “well beyond what was necessary” after losing control.

He added: ”His one regret was coming out of the back gate at this property.”