Wrexham man robbed woman of her handbag and burgled house on same day

A man has admitted robbing a woman of her handbag and contents.

Jason Scott Roberts also admitted a separate charge of aggravated burglary.

Roberts, 38, of Bryn Offa, Wrexham, appeared at Mold Crown Court yesterday via a live television link from Altcourse Prison in Liverpool.

He admitted robbing a woman of her handbag and contents on July 11.

Roberts also admitted aggravated burglary on the same date.

He is said to have entered a house in Bryn Offa and stole a television, a remote control and a mobile phone – and at the time of the offence had with him an offensive weapon, a kitchen knife.

Judge Rhys Rowlands agreed with Henry Hills, defending, that the sentence should be adjourned until next week.

The judge said that the sentence was inevitable.

“You have pleaded guilty which is very important.

“It was at the earliest opportunity and you did indicate that you would plead guilty when you appeared at the magistrates’ court,” the judge told him.

“Equally, you appreciate that these are very serious matters and it is simply a question of how long.”

Roberts was further remanded in custody and he will be sentenced on Tuesday.

Mr Hills asked that his client be produced in court for sentence and said that he wished the court to see a letter from the defendant and references which had been prepared on his behalf.