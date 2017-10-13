Charity champions thanked for taking part in race for life in Chirk

CHARITY champions have been thanked for turning out for a key fundraising event.

The Leader reported earlier this week how more than 1,300 mums, daughters, sisters and friends joined the fight against cancer by taking part in Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life at Chirk Castle on Saturday.

Now organisers of the event are sending a heartfelt message of thanks to everyone who took part and all their supporters, as well as asking them to make every step count by paying in their sponsorship money as soon as possible so that it can be used to fund life-saving research.

Sarah Hunter, Cancer Research UK’s North West events manager, said: “Lifesaving research is being funded right now thanks to the women of Chirk running, jogging or walking at Race for Life.

“Our participants play a crucial role in helping to turn discoveries made in the lab into better treatments for patients in Chirk and across the UK and we’d like to thank everyone who took part in the event on Saturday.

“The atmosphere on the day was electric – full of emotion, courage, tears and laughter – as thousands of like-minded ladies came together to unite in the fight against cancer.

“Now we’re asking everyone who took part, and all the friends, family and colleagues who pledged to sponsor them, to return the money they’ve raised as soon as possible.

“Many people don’t realise that their entry fee only covers the cost of the event. It’s the sponsorship money that really makes a difference. Money raised - whether it’s £10 or £100 - will help Cancer Research UK scientists find new ways to treat cancer and save more lives.”

For information on returning sponsorship money, or to make a donation, visit www.raceforlife.org.