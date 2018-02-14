North Wales firms offered free legal advice on data change

A leading legal firm is to host a series of free seminars aimed at helping local businesses get ready for major changes in data protection regulations.

Swayne Johnson has warned that businesses in North Wales and their directors could face financial penalties and even jail if they’re in breach of the new EU General Data Protection Regulation which comes into force on May 25.

The firm, which has six offices across North Wales and Cheshire, has prepared a free factsheet and the workshops will be headed up by company law expert Claire Sumner.

She will be joined at the events by Juana Eastwood, a solicitor with Swayne Johnson’s company and commercial team, and David Wood from digital communications experts RPost.

Mrs Sumner said: “It will affect every business that provides goods and services to individuals in the EU or that monitor those individuals’ behaviour. The fines for being in breach of the regulations are four per cent of annual turnover, or

£17 million, whichever is the greater, and apart from the fines there are criminal implications too.

“For most businesses that would mean game over so we have done a great deal of work on helping get businesses ready for this because these new regulations really have to be taken seriously.”

The breakfast seminars are to be held as follows: Wednesday, February 21, Glyndwr University, Wrexham; Thursday, February 22, Coleg Cambria, Connah’s Quay, Deeside; Wednesday, February 28, The OpTIC Centre, St Asaph Business Park.