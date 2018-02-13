New innovational business centre opens on Wrexham Technology Park

A new business centre has opened providing cost effective, flexible, managed facilities, suitable for single or low level occupancy.

The centre has been opened on the Wrexham Technology Park by David Roberts of The Alternative Board.

Able to accommodate up to 14 oeple, David’s vision was to create a high quality office space where early stage businesses can thrive.

Local businesses such as The Admin Office and Pro Outsourcing are already taking full advantage of this fantastic new space.

Speaking at the recent launch party, David said: “I am delighted to have done this. As a business coach, being able to support small businesses to grow and develop in an environment like this will be hugely satisfying.”

The facility also has a versatile 700 sq ft training/meeting space that is flexible enough to accommodate a wide range of activities.

Other than seminars delivered by David himself, a recently formed local business, Fit Philosophy, is already scheduled to run workshops in this self-contained space, which is available for general hire.

Attending the launch, Phil Jones, deputy chairman of the North Wales and West Cheshire Chamber of Commerce and co-founder of Insignia Resourcing, said: “I’m amazed by what David has achieved here.

“His passion for supporting North Wales businesses is evident to all who know him and creating this wonderful facility is further evidence of this.”

If you’re interested in taking advantage of this new facility or discovering how The Alternative Board can help you achieve your own business goals, David can be contacted on 07899 910293 or droberts@thealternativeboard.

co.uk