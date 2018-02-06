Ewloe-based business communicatiion specialist Pescado on course to grow by 30 per cent

Business communications specialist Pescado is on course to grow by almost 30 per cent in the current financial year.

The Ewloe-based company says it will increase turnover from £10m in 2016/17 to £12.8million in 2017/18.

The growth follows an investment of almost £1m last year in buying its own 7,500 sq. ft. offices at St David’s Park.

The company, which employs 55 people, has seen growth across all of its core areas – business mobile, office connectivity, office phone systems and IT service – with over 30 per cent of customers taking three or more offerings.

Pescado has set itself the goal of achieving turnover of at least £16m by 2020.

Customers include Lexmark International, Crabtree and Evelyn, Newcastle United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Adnams and Elizabeth Shaw.

In addition to its Ewloe office, Pescado has a second office in Belfast, from which it services its growing customer base in Northern Ireland.

Two new account managers have joined its expanding Irish operation.

Fraser Watson, managing director of Pescado, said: “Our growth has been achieved against the backdrop of a highly competitive and challenging marketplace.

“Our mobile customer base now exceeds 42,000 connections and continues to grow with industry-leading retention levels.

“Our IT revenues have also increased substantially year-on- year since our acquisition of Chester-based Pure IT three years ago.

“Similarly, our fibre connectivity and cloud-based phone system services have also gone from strength to strength with an uplift of almost 25 per cent in the current financial year.

“Our strategy was always to become the complete business communications company, able to provide independent and informed advice on all technology aspects of a client’s office.

“We invest time in our customers, getting to know their businesses and providing them with an innovative and consultative approach.

“Acquiring our own office has made a big difference. Businesses now have the choice of visiting our dedicated demonstration suite to understand the full range of communication solutions we can provide or, if they prefer, we can visit them on site.

“We set ourselves the goal of becoming a £10million turnover company by 2015 and achieved that. Now we have reset our goals and would like to grow to £16million by 2020.”

n Pescado was founded by Jonathon Weeks and Fraser Watson in 2006. It is a Vodafone Total Communications Partner, EE Direct Business Partner, Microsoft Gold Partner, Vodafone Fixed Line Service Partner as well as having supplier agreements with Tier 1 carriers TalkTalk Business and Gamma.